DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Ben Shapiro Took on 25 Kamala Harris Voters in a Debate, and the Results Were Incredible.

Ben Shapiro is never one to shy away from a debate, but his latest foray into the arena may take the cake. In a scene that I don’t think has ever played out in politics, the podcast host and owner of The Daily Wire faced off against 25 Kamala Harris supporters, and the results were incredible.

If you thought leftists were vapid and unable to articulate basic defenses of their positions before, just wait until you hear some of this.

Let’s start with the topic of abortion, which every Democrat believes they are an expert in, and get ready to have your mind numbed.