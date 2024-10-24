DISPATCHES FROM OBAMA’S THIRD TERM: Biden-Harris Admin Promotes Pentagon Employee Tied to Iranian Influence Network.

The Biden-Harris administration has promoted the senior Pentagon employee who was outed as a member of an Iranian government-run influence operation, Politico reported.

Ariane Tabatabai is now a deputy assistant secretary of defense within Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s office, where she will lead its force education and training division. Tabatabai, according to Politico, was offered the promotion last month. She previously served as chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict.

Tabatabai became a public commodity after a 2023 Semafor report outed her as a member of an Iranian government propaganda group known as the Iran Experts Initiative. The affiliation saw Tabatabai report back to Iran’s foreign ministry and communicate with senior officials in the hardline regime.

Tabatabai’s promotion comes at a curious time for the Biden-Harris administration. Over the weekend, classified U.S. intelligence on Israel’s military preparations for a strike on Iran leaked in a “deadly serious breach,” which the administration is investigating. While the leaker has not been publicly identified, the situation has raised concerns about a host of Biden-Harris administration officials, including Tabatabai, who want to increase diplomacy with Iran at the cost of the historically close U.S. alliance with Israel.