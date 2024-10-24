GEORGE GASCON’S SWAN SONG: Menendez brothers one step closer to freedom as Los Angeles district attorney holds bombshell press conference.

The Menendez brothers are one step closer to freedom after Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon recommended they be resentenced for killing their parents.

Gascon held a press conference on Thursday afternoon where he recommended Erik and Lyle receive a new sentence – 35 years after they murdered their parents Kitty and Jose inside their Beverly Hills mansion.

His recommendation is that they be eligible for parole immediately.

It will be up to a court to ultimately determine the final sentence for the brothers.

‘I believe they have paid their debt to society… and the system provides a vehicle for their case to be reviewed by a court of law,’ Gascon said.

The announcement comes on the back of mounting community pressure to reconsider the life sentences without parole Erik and Lyle received at their 1996 trial.

The brothers have never denied killing their parents, but have long claimed they were driven to do so after suffering years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of their businessman father.

The public was unconvinced by their claims in the 1980s, believing instead they were ruthless monsters.

But in recent months, a TikTok movement of more sympathetic fans and a duo of Netflix shows has won them favor.

Now armed with Gascon’s recommendation, the Menendez case will return to court, where a judge will ultimately decide their fate.

* * * * * * * *

Gascon’s decision has been widely welcomed, but critics suggested he is using the Menendez case to win favor ahead of his reelection bid this November.

He is seeking re-election on a platform of sentencing reform, and is currently trailing his opponent, former US Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hochman.