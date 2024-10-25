KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Isn’t Hitlering Enough to Help Kamala. “The “Trump is Hitler 2.0″ pitch is so desperate I can almost smell Harris’s flop sweat through my computer. Seriously, the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post have been trying to sell that hard all year and it hasn’t stuck. Perhaps that’s because it’s such tired shtick.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.