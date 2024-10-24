COLORADO:

11/16/2023 Subject line: Tren de Aragua

ICE notifies the @AuroraPD that "TdA has decided to make Denver their headquarters due to sanctuary policies and location." (Thank you @GovofCO) Did anyone reach out to the state? Did the Denver Mayor know this? Did Commander Chris Poppe… pic.twitter.com/Zc3ROB4zVz — Danielle Jurinsky (@DaniJurinsky) October 24, 2024

Danielle Jurinsky is an Aurora City Council member and these Aurora PD email exchanges about Tren de Aragua’s growing presence in the city that Jurinsky is now making public go back to at least November of last year.

There’s much more on her personal X timeline.