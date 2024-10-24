A WHALE OF A GOOD TIME: Who Is Polymarket’s Trump Whale? Site Reveals French Trader Bet $28 Million On Trump Win.

A French national is behind four of the five biggest Polymarket bettors on a Trump victory next month, a company spokesperson told several outlets Thursday.

Those four accounts – Fredi9999, Theo4, PrincessCaro and Michie – have a combined $28.6 million on Trump election bets, according to CNBC, making up four of the five largest holders of Trump victory shares.

That makes up more than 1% of the $2.4 billion wagered on Polymarket’s $2.4 billion presidential election winner market.

The big Trump backer is someone with “extensive trading experience and a financial services background,” a Polymarket spokesperson told Bloomberg, adding the trader “is taking a directional position based on personal views of the election.”

The blockchain-based platform “has not identified any information to suggest that this user manipulated, or attempted to manipulate, the market,” the spokesperson added.