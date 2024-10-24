DON’T GET COCKY: New WSJ Poll: Trump Takes Lead Nationally.

Former President Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris with less than two weeks until election day, according to a Wall Street Journal poll published Thursday.

Trump has pulled out in front with a 47-45 lead, a change from the Journal’s polling in August, which had Kamala ahead by two percentage points. The two percentage points are within the poll’s margin of error.

Harris’s favorability and job performance numbers have dropped since August while Trump’s job performance numbers has risen. In August, half of voters viewed her favorably. Now, as of late October, 45 percent view her favorably compared to 53 who view her unfavorably, according to the poll.

Harris is also seeing her worst job performance ratings as vice president since WSJ started asking voters about her performance. Fifty-four percent of voters disapprove of her performance compared to 42 percent who approve.