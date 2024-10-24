LIES, DAMNED LIES, AND THE DEMOCRAT-MEDIA COMPLEX:

If you’re going to tell a Gold Star Family that you, a reporter, have absolute moral authority, not them, you should have a named source on the record. Maybe two! What Gold Star families say about their experiences, with their names attached, should matter no matter who they… https://t.co/qXxM2hscTb — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 23, 2024

Exit quote: “I could not get a similarly sourced piece published on a fantastic claim about Kamala at any major outlet, and that’s as it should be.”

As for Jake Tapper, whatever credibility he might have once had, he squandered long ago.