WHAT BREITBART CALLED THE “DEMOCRAT-MEDIA COMPLEX” IS NO MYTH:

3 Days ago, NBC News and MSNBC presented Al Sharpton, who is a paid contributor, as a moderator and interviewer of Harris. Now he's going to Michigan to campaign for her. https://t.co/LXuAZv3Xdz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2024

Related: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris Among Arab Americans. “While Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020, that support has significantly eroded amid anger over the Biden administration’s ongoing support for Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.”

And yet it’s Biden-Harris whose support for Israel is equivocal at the very best — when the administration isn’t actively undermining Israel’s war effort. And it’s Trump who has fully embraced Bibi Netanyahu doing whatever he needs to do.