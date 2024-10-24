October 24, 2024

WHAT BREITBART CALLED THE “DEMOCRAT-MEDIA COMPLEX” IS NO MYTH:

Related: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris Among Arab Americans. “While Arab and Muslim Americans overwhelmingly backed President Joe Biden in 2020, that support has significantly eroded amid anger over the Biden administration’s ongoing support for Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.”

And yet it’s Biden-Harris whose support for Israel is equivocal at the very best — when the administration isn’t actively undermining Israel’s war effort. And it’s Trump who has fully embraced Bibi Netanyahu doing whatever he needs to do.

Posted at 11:34 am by Stephen Green