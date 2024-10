SPOILER: THEY WILL NOT EASE UP ON THE BULLSHIT.

So you mean to tell me Trump said “I need the kind of generals Hitler had” four whole years ago and no one said anything about it until 12 days before the election. Would you just ease up on the bullshit, people? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 23, 2024

Trump is likely the most vetted presidential candidate in history. Anything “good” came out years ago.