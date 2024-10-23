PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD’S FRANCHISE RETAINS SECURITY AFTER TRUMP’S VISIT LEADS TO THREATS:

The owner of a Pennsylvania McDonald’s that went made news over the weekend after former President Donald Trump visited and served up fries to customers has retained private security following threats made to the location. Trump’s visit, during which he was seen working the fry station and serving customers at the drive-thru in Bucks County, attracted both attention and threats, prompting the franchise owner, Derek Giacomantonio, to take action.

Jim Worthington, a key organizer of Trump’s visit and leader of Pennsylvania’s delegation at the Republican National Convention, told the Daily Caller that the McDonald’s has received threatening phone calls and social media messages after the former president’s appearance. In response, Giacomantonio, who had already hired private security ahead of the event, retained their services to protect his employees.