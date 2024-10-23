SEEMS LEGIT: Meet the New York Times Source Who Claims Kamala Harris’s Late Mother Told Her That Her Daughter Worked at McDonald’s. She’s a Harris Campaign Surrogate Who’s Visited the White House.

In the old days, the grizzled editor would remind his reporters, “If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.”

Today it’s “Your best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl saw Trump pass out at 31 Flavors last night? Yeah, run it.”