OF COURSE SHE WON’T:

NEWS w/ @JarrettRenshaw @KamalaHarris will NOT be making a trip to Austin to speak with @joerogan during her upcoming Texas swing, several sources said. She will be in Houston on Friday to talk abortion rights and is expected to fly to Michigan right after.

It remains unclear…

— Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) October 23, 2024