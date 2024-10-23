BEEGE WELBORN: Gwen Walz Reportedly in Full-Blown Snit After Being Told She’s ______________ ?

She seems fun, no?

NO.

Well, David had the first word on this yesterday when, suddenly, the delightful Mrs. Walz dropped out of a campaign event scheduled in Maine.

The more time went by, the more word got out that she’d “angrily” canceled after hearing some unflattering…um…critiques, I guess you could say, of her campaigning style. Instead of taking them to heart and maybe rejiggering her presentation, I guess she just got mad and threw a tantrum instead.

…

Telling that bastion of cuddly, shotgun-fumbling masculinity to get the old ball and chain to tone down the psychotic schoolmarm shrieking before the last three white dudes for Harris peel away was going to result in an epic eruption, guaranteed.