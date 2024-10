CRISIS BY DESIGN (NYC EDITION):

The NYPD were not allowed to enter a migrant hotel near Times Square to respond to a call due to an apparent policy banning officers without a migrant program supervisor present. Video by @ViralNewsNYC: pic.twitter.com/9MKkXOw0ed

— Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 22, 2024