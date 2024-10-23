THE NEW SPACE RACE: After nozzle failure, Space Force is ‘assessing’ impacts to Vulcan schedule.

Col. James Horne, who oversees launch execution for Space Systems Command, called the test flight a “successful launch” in an interview with Ars. The nozzle failure caused a “significant loss of thrust” from the damaged booster, he said.

The Vulcan rocket’s ability to overcome the dramatic nozzle failure, which was easily visible in video of the launch, “really demonstrated the robustness of the total Vulcan system,” Horne said.

“They nailed the orbit, probably one of the most accurate orbital insertions that I’ve seen them fly yet,” he said. “And at the end of the mission, they did some extended duration testing … which was not part of the orbital insertion. And even after that extended mission, they still had substantial performance reserve left over.”