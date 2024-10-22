TV REPORTER STRUCK BY BULLET FRAGMENT AT CAMPAIGN EVENT FOR JOSH HAWLEY’S OPPONENT:

A Kansas City TV news reporter was hit by a piece of shrapnel Tuesday at a campaign event for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce. According to NBC affiliate KSHB, reporter Ryan Gamboa was covering the event at a gun range near Kansas City. Kunce was firing an AR-15 style weapon at the time Gamboa was struck. A piece of shrapnel ricocheted off a metal target and hit the reporter’s arm. Kunce was later seen wrapping a bandage around Gamboa’s injured arm. * * * * * * * * * Republican incumbent Josh Hawley responded to the incident with a post on social media platform X, saying “I condemn all acts of violence against reporters and call on Kunce to never shoot another one.”

Great moments in shooting sports:

First Dick Cheney, now Kunce. What is it with Kamala’s endorsements and shooting incidents? Or as Doug Powers joked on Twitter, “This is why they didn’t give Tim Walz a gun that was loaded.”

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, this story is catnip to the London Daily Mail: Democrat accidentally ‘SHOOTS’ reporter with an AR-15 at campaign event.

The last two paragraphs explain Kunce’s sudden need for all of the commando cosplay: “Kunce won’t have any easy time trying to oust Hawley, who is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate. An Emerson College/The Hill poll from September shows Hawley with 51 percent support to Kunce’s 40 percent.”

MORE: Bullet dodged, perhaps quite literally!