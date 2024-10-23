KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Crunch Time and Kamala Is In Modified Basement/Pander Mode. “Let’s focus on the fact that she needed to ‘prepare’ for a taped interview with NBC, the news organization that is more in-the-tank for the Democrats than any other. That’s like having a spoiled nine-year-old take a day to prepare for a trip to Baskin-Robbins. We’ve spent a lot of time discussing Harris’s dull-wittedness and lack of talent, and she keeps going out of her way to prove mean people like me right.”