I DUNNO, THAT WAS A SUPERSIZED EVENT: This Development Could Be Bigger Than Trump’s McDonald’s Visit. “Former President Donald Trump’s McDonald’s visit was an epic success, and the left was so triggered by it that I would call it a double win. But that success could be eclipsed because on Tuesday it was announced that Trump is now set to appear on Joe Rogan’s highly popular podcast on Friday.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.