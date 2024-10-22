SUSTAINABILITY: U.S. National Debt’s Unbelievable Spike Over the Last Three Weeks. “We learn that the U.S. debt has jumped by another $473 billion in just the last three weeks.”

More:

It’s hard to see a way back from this disaster. This is six figures of debt for every American man, woman, child, and people of indeterminate gender. Everyone has a part in this. Everyone owns a piece of this debt. And the more the government soaks up debt, the more debt costs the business sector; this calamity affects the economy from top to bottom, and we just keep racking it up. The federal debt affects interest rates, affects stock market volatility, and has the potential to destabilize the entire financial system.

There are three ways out of this mess. We can repudiate the debt, which would send the global economy into a tailspin. We can inflate our way out of it, but that would take a Weimar Republic/Zimbabwe level of inflation at this point to pay off the national debt with worthless dollars.

Oh, we could grow our way out of it. But that would require a federal government that is willing to implement pro-growth policies.

But none of these tactics will work unless we stop the runaway spending.