BY ANY MEANS FAIR OR FOUL: Democrats Regret Congressional Nominee So Much They Move To Torpedo Her With Write-In Campaign.

The Democratic Party has launched a write-in campaign against one of its congressional candidates in Georgia after discovering she may have run to provide a more conservative alternative to the Republican incumbent.

Katy L. Stamper, a lawyer who won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 11th House District, describes herself as an “independent candidate running on the Democratic ticket,” and holds some conservative views such as believing transgenderism conflicts with reality and illegal immigrants should be deported, The New York Times reported Monday. Due to these non-progressive beliefs, the Democratic Party has launched a campaign encouraging voters to write in Tracy Verhoeven — a rental property owner who moved from California to Georgia three years ago — with Verhoeven’s campaign claiming the website domain name TheRealDemocrat.com.

“What she did was not right, and I want to rectify it,” Verhoeven told the NYT, with her website describing Stamper’s nomination as “The Stamper Fraud.”