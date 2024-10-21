HEY YOU, WORKING THE FRY MACHINE! DON’T GET COCKY: The Chronically Underestimated Kamala Harris. The “caricature of Kamala Harris as a bumbling dunce makes it easy to underestimate her, particularly in the closing weeks of an exceptionally close and high-stakes presidential campaign. Harris’s past is littered with older and more experienced men who saw her as easy pickings and came up short on Election Day.”