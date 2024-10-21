TO BOLDLY SMOKE WHERE NO MAN HAS SMOKED BEFORE: Break Time. “So I figured ‘taking a break’ would be a good theme to cover instead. Not only are we taking a quick break from artwork itself this issue, but we’ll be looking entirely at photos of other people taking breaks. Specifically, people on the sets of famous fantasy and sci-fi movies.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.