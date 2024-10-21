WELL, AT LEAST THEY’RE WAGING OPEN LAWFARE:
The lawfare against @elonmusk, as gleefully described by the New York Times: pic.twitter.com/jPLtLyaYaK
— Stephen Pimentel (@StephenPiment) October 21, 2024
“Toe the line,” they explained.
WELL, AT LEAST THEY’RE WAGING OPEN LAWFARE:
The lawfare against @elonmusk, as gleefully described by the New York Times: pic.twitter.com/jPLtLyaYaK
— Stephen Pimentel (@StephenPiment) October 21, 2024
“Toe the line,” they explained.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.