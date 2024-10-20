SAY ANYTHING: Bernie Sanders On Kamala Flip-Flopping On Major Issues: ‘Goal’ Is To ‘Defeat’ Trump.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted over the weekend that Vice President Kamala Harris is flip flopping on major issues because she is trying to beat former President Donald Trump, not because she believes her new alleged stances.

Sanders made the remarks during a Sunday interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” while discussing the state of the 2024 presidential election.

“In addition to the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all single-payer for health care, and ending fracking, in addition to those being positions that you hold, Vice President Harris used to be with you on all three of them and now is against you on all three of them,” Tapper said.

“Is she making a mistake having reversed those positions?” he asked.

Sanders responded: “I think what we’re seeing is a coalition of people, more establishment Democrats and progressive Democrats and progressive independents — I’m the longest serving independent in American history — come together with the goal of defeating a very dangerous candidate. And that is Donald Trump.”