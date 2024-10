THIS IS THE KIND OF THING THAT DELAYED STARSHIP FLIGHT 5 FOR MONTHS:

Tomorrow, I will tell the story of how SpaceX was forced by the government to kidnap seals, put earphones on them and play sonic boom sounds to see if they seemed upset https://t.co/e8VsQpTOOa

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024