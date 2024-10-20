JUST ANOTHER DAY IN THE MIDDLE EAST: Firefighters work to control blazes from Hezbollah launches in northern Israel | Around 160 rockets fired at northern Israel today.

More:

Trump says Bibi is winning because he is ‘not listening’ to Biden.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him over the weekend and told him he is “not listening” to U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Bibi called me today and he said, it’s incredible. What’s happened, they said it’s pretty incredible. But he wouldn’t listen to Biden, because if he did, they wouldn’t be in this position,” Trump told the crowds at the campaign event. “And I tell you what, they’re in a much stronger position now than they were three months ago, that’s for sure.”