GREAT MOMENTS IN PERFORMANCE ART: Al Sharpton and Donny Deutsch worry they’ll be imprisoned if Trump us re-elected.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton and frequent guest Donny Deutsch expressed fears Friday that Donald Trump would place them on an enemy’s “list” if he was elected president again, suggesting imprisonment or worse awaited them.

Deutsch, known for his excitable anti-Trump screeds on “Morning Joe,” said Trump would put enemies in jail and there would be no free media in another Trump administration, turning suddenly to Sharpton and asking, “Are you worried, going forward, that you’re on a list if Donald Trump is elected? Yes or no?”

“I’m convinced I’ll be on a list,” Sharpton said, with Deutsch chiming in “I am too!”