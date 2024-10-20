SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON BLASTS NEWS OF US INTEL LEAK OF ISRAEL’S PLANS FOR RETALIATION AGAINST IRAN:

I spoke with my friend Prime Minister @Netanyahu today, and I am happy to report he is safe, in good spirits, and undeterred. I told him America stands strong with Israel and reiterated our ongoing commitment to help counter Iran and its terrorist proxies. This is a crucial moment and America must deliver. It is vital that the Biden-Harris Administration stop slow-walking needed weapons to Israel and implement the sanctions on Iran that Congress enacted this spring.

It might be interesting to note that while both Johnson and former President Donald Trump spoke with Netanyahu after the attack, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has done so as of this writing. Neither has released a formal statement nor commented on X/Twitter regarding the attack (or the intel leak).

On Sunday, Johnson joined Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” and blasted the reported leak, indicating that he will be receiving a classified briefing on the leak later in the day.

“The leak is very concerning. There’s some serious allegations being made there, an investigation underway, and I’ll get a briefing on that in a couple of hours. We’re following it closely.”

Johnson added:

“I talked to my friend … Prime Minister Netanyahu, yesterday to encourage him. I think that the United States needs to stand unequivocally by our ally there… we’re on a precipice… of a new era of security and freedom for Israel. And I think we’re very close.”

Per RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar, a U.S. intelligence source has indicated the documents in question were leaked from the Pentagon’s office of low-intensity/special operations — notably, the office where Ariane Tabatabai works.