THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Kamala Harris publicly agrees with protestor accusing Israel of genocide: ‘What he’s talking about, it’s real.’

“I’m speaking right now,” Harris said before launching into her now well-worn response to similar interruptions.

“I know what you’re speaking of. I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end. And I respect your right to speak but I am speaking right now.”

“But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” the protestor, wearing a keffiyeh, yelled.

The man was then escorted out of the hall while yelling, “19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide.”

In the silence that followed his exit, Harris turned back to the audience.

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said.

The vice president has never previously suggested that Israel’s defensive war in Gaza amounts to a genocide of Palestinian people.