PHYSICAL GRAFFITI: A Total Mural Failure: Kamala Harris’s Campaign Hits a Brick Wall in Philly.

Watching the Kamala Harris campaign is like watching paint dry. Now, some sketchy surrogates of Harris have taken that truth to a whole new level in Philadelphia where they garishly graffiti-tagged a brick building with one word for their one-note candidate. While some say the mural is just flat-stupid, others say this latest AstroTurf attempt is all surface and no substance. It doesn’t take an art degree to know this brushwork is making some non-fans of the Democratic presidential hopeful bristle.

Here’s a look at the un-American graffiti.

But was it really ‘spotted’ or is something else going on here? You know they say a picture paints a thousand words but Kamala’s name isn’t the only writing on the wall.

So, let’s check the fine print … er, fine paint in this case.