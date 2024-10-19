RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: WSJ Opinion Doc: “Get The Jew” — The Crown Heights Riot Revisited.

This 20-minute documentary sheds light on the worst antisemitic riot in American history, which occurred in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, in 1991.

Triggered by a Hasidic man running a red light and accidentally hitting and killing a young black child, the riot led to attacks on Jews. Stores and police cars were burned and a Hasidic man was killed.

David Dinkins, New York’s mayor at the time, allowed the riot to go on for three full days, while the media downplayed the antisemitism at the heart of the violence.

The film’s interviews include Rev. Al Sharpton and then-Deputy Police Chief Ray Kelly as well as WSJ Opinion writer Elliot Kaufman. The current wave of antisemitism makes these events newly relevant and worthy of reconsideration.

Here’s more about the incident, a deeper look at Al Sharpton’s role, and lessons for today: