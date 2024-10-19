OLD AND BUSTED:

The new hotness? I’m an ex-McDonald’s chef — Trump has no idea how difficult it is to be a french fry cook.

Not surprisingly, Twitter had loads of fun with that headline: McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald’s Fry ‘Chef’ and Gets Burned.

If minimum wages keep shooting up, I don’t think Musk’s Optimus robots will be necessary to replace that 16 year old dope smoker: McDonald’s pilots robot fryer in kitchen.

In any case, if Trump wins next month, and he really wants to Make America Great Again, hopefully his first executive order will be for McDonald’s to return to cooking the fries in beef tallow again.