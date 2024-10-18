EXTRA STRONG CANNABIS CHANGES DRUG USERS’ DNA, STUDY FINDS:

High-strength cannabis changes drug users’ DNA, researchers have found.

Researchers at King’s College London and the University of Exeter discovered high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct mark on DNA, which could provide insight into the biological impact of using the drug.

It raises the prospect of developing a test that could identify cannabis users at risk of suffering psychosis as a result of taking the drug.

High-potency cannabis is defined as having tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 10 per cent or more. THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis and causes users to feel high, but it can also cause anxiety and paranoia in higher doses.

The amount of THC has been steadily increasing since the 1990s in the UK and US. In Colorado, where the drug is legal, it is possible to buy cannabis with 90 per cent THC.

Scientists have previously warned that some people who smoke strong cannabis may be at greater risk of developing psychosis or schizophrenia, but the extent of the risk is contested.

Teenagers are thought to be at particular risk of psychosis as the brain is developing during adolescence.