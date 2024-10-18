DONALD TRUMP, KING OF COMEDY? ‘I used to think the Democrats were crazy for saying that men have periods, but then I met Tim Walz.’

In spooky season, it’s only appropriate that the “joy” has been drawn out of the Harris campaign like a demon facing an exorcist. It may have found a new host in her opponent: former president Donald Trump brought down the house at the Al Smith dinner for Catholic charities in New York City last night, which Kamala opted to skip. Trump has also faced criticism this week for canceling events and dodging interviews with CNBC and the Shade Room.

His remarks are worth watching in their entirety (you can do so below), but here are some choice one-liners. Clearly Trump has benefited from keeping the company of comedians Andrew Schulz and Theo Von lately.

On Kamala: “Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving Communion from Gretchen Whitmer.”

On Biden: “Joe has almost disappeared from view, the only way he could be seen less is if he had a show on CNN.”

On Schumer: “Chuck Schumer is here, looking very glum… but look on the bright side, Chuck: considering how ‘woke’ your party has become, if Kamala loses you still have the chance to become the first woman president.”