DON’T GET COCKY: Blowing Off the Al Smith Dinner Might Have Cost Harris Pennsylvania — and the Election.

Related (From Ed): Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey Runs an Ad Boasting He ‘Bucked Biden’ and ‘Sided with Trump.’

If you’re the Casey campaign, the only reason you run ads touting where you agree with Trump is if Trump is winning in your state, and/or the voters dislike you because they think you’re a knee-jerk partisan opponent of everything Trump does. This feels like a quiet admission by the Casey campaign that their internal numbers show Trump with a small but significant lead in the Keystone State.

But in any case, definitely forswear all appearances of the cockiness.