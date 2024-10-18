UNHINGED SEGMENTS OF HER VOTING BASE REQUIRE HER TO AVOID ANSWERING THIS QUESTION: Will Kamala commit to certifying a Trump win?

We find ourselves in a unique situation in 2024, as several close allies of Kamala Harris are signaling that should Trump capture the Electoral College, they will not certify his win this time around, citing everything from his criminal cases against him, to an invocation of the Fourteenth Amendment. Kamala Harris, as the sitting vice president of the United States, must answer if she will certify a Trump victory, despite the calls against doing so coming from those close to her campaign.

Liz Cheney, who led the charge on the January 6 Committee, has said that Trump is disqualified from holding office again, despite having not being charged or convicted of any crime, such as sedition. Cheney has appeared with Harris on the campaign trail and is being considered for a cabinet position, according to Harris herself. The former congresswoman is working with the campaign on moderating Harris’s message and advising her on foreign policy, which includes the US supporting Ukraine.

One Cheney ally on the House January 6 Committee was Representative Jamie Raskin, who also stood in protest of the 2016 electoral results. Raskin is on record saying that even if Trump wins the Electoral College, that Congress will simply refuse to seat him, invoking the Fourteenth Amendment. Raskin has also endorsed Kamala Harris’s campaign and several of her polices. Raskin said in December of last year that Trump is ineligible to hold office again and is on video confirming his support for this as well.

Lawfare activist groups around the country have filed legal challenges to keep Trump off ballots altogether, with a Colorado Supreme Court decision having to be overturned. Kamala Harris has hired heavyweight Democrat lawyer Marc Elias to her election legal team. He was one of the sponsors of many of the groups that attempted to keep Trump off ballots. When those tactics failed, Raskin told Axios, “Congress will have to try and act.”

All of these moves seem to foreshadow several legal and political challenges to a Trump victory — and it will ultimately be up to Harris to rebuff them and carry out her constitutional duty of certifying a Trump victory.