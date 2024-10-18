SLOUCHING TOWARD WORLD WAR III: North Korea sends 1,500 troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, South Korea’s spy agency says.
The hermit nation transported its special forces fighters on seven Russian ships earlier in October, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a press release on Friday.
Those units had previously been personally inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the agency added.
Large Russian transport aircraft have also been frequently traveling between Vladivostok and Pyongyang, it said.
Meanwhile:
South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced that it's "closely monitoring" reports that Russia is training North Korean troops for deployment in Ukraine.
Should these troops be sent to the front lines, South Korea is likely to respond by starting to send direct military aid to… pic.twitter.com/XskfFasIZA
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 16, 2024
The Russo-Ukraine War as a proxy for Korean War Phase II?