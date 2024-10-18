SLOUCHING TOWARD WORLD WAR III: North Korea sends 1,500 troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, South Korea’s spy agency says.

The hermit nation transported its special forces fighters on seven Russian ships earlier in October, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a press release on Friday.

Those units had previously been personally inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the agency added.

Large Russian transport aircraft have also been frequently traveling between Vladivostok and Pyongyang, it said.