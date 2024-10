HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:

Starting in fall 2024, taking a climate cult course is a graduation requirement at UC San Diego.

If the "Climate Justice" course isn't woke enough for you, you can also take "Gender AND Climate Justice"!

