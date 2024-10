SHE’S STUDIED THE MAPS!

“It would be a huge mistake for Israel to enter Rafah. I've studied the maps”

I will never get over this sound bite. The worst possible combination of ignorant and arrogant. pic.twitter.com/oNVDQVGLLr https://t.co/4wX1bqdldH

— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 17, 2024