SURPRISED?
Hi @antonioguterres 👋
This is the ID carried by Sinwar's bodyguard 👇
An “UNRWA 🇺🇳 Teacher”.
Any comments? pic.twitter.com/TkZ0A7bvRP
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 17, 2024
UNRWA is a front organization for Hamas.
