DOG BITES MAN: Kamala Harris Celebrates Hamas Chief’s Killing, After Loudly Opposing Operation That Got Him. “Kamala Harris is hailing Israel’s killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar. But last spring as the IDF was poised to expand its operations further south into Rafah, she was firmly against it. She had even warned of ‘consequences’ (which of course never came). Throughout the more than year-long conflict the Biden-Harris administration has been speaking out of both sides of its mouth. The contradictions abound. Of course, the first and foremost contradiction is that the administration has admitted that large-scale massacres of civilians have taken place in Gaza, yet continues to arm America’s ‘closest Mideast ally’ to the teeth and to the tune of billions.”