UNLOVED, EVEN BY “HIS” PEOPLE:
Mohammed, a 22-year-old who had been repeatedly displaced in Gaza, said the news of Sinwar’s death marked “the best day of my life.” pic.twitter.com/nCZjvlygWU
— Menschadoodle (@menschadoodle) October 17, 2024
UNLOVED, EVEN BY “HIS” PEOPLE:
Mohammed, a 22-year-old who had been repeatedly displaced in Gaza, said the news of Sinwar’s death marked “the best day of my life.” pic.twitter.com/nCZjvlygWU
— Menschadoodle (@menschadoodle) October 17, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.