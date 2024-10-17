I WANT TO BELIEVE: Former Pentagon Official Makes Disturbing Claim About UFO Drones Swarming Military Sites. “I make no claims regarding their origin, perhaps many are Chinese drones. But their brazenness, range, flight duration, reliability, resistance to countermeasures and indifference to detection are confounding.”
