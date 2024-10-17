AND WE DIDN’T EVEN GET A LOUSY T-SHIRT: NASA Spent Millions on ‘Environmental Justice’ and ‘Equity’ Grants Despite Budget Woes. “Another grant, this time worth $250,000, was paid out to Los Angeles as part of NASA’s Predictive Environmental Analytics and Community Engagement for Equity and Environmental Justice (PEACE) program, per federal records. To remedy its observation that ‘people of color often face higher exposure to air pollutants,’ NASA’s PEACE program paid the city to provide pollution data to its residents in ‘a way that works across communities and cultural differences and specifically analyzes, engages and responds to needs for environmental justice.'”