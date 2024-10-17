PHONING IT IN: Harris Slated To Attend Famed Al Smith Charity Dinner ‘On Screen’ After Snubbing Catholic Group. “Harris was slated to be the first presidential candidate in decades to skip the event, which benefits Catholic charities that support children’s medical and financial needs. Now, Harris plans to join the Oct. 17 event ‘on screen, likely via video,’ according to a Friday email from vice chair of the Al Smith Foundation’s board of directors, Mary Erdoes.”