50 SOUNDS LIKE A LOT, PARTICULARLY WHEN DEMOCRATS KEEP ASSURING ME HOW SAFE AND SECURE OUR ELECTIONS ARE: GAI Study Details 50 Threats to Election Integrity.

On the most recent episode of The Drill Down, Peter Schweizer and co-host Eric Eggers tackle the many ways elections can be rigged and, more importantly, how to make sure that it doesn’t happen.

Many states have been conscientious about cleaning their voter rolls — removing deceased voters, voters who have left the state, voters who are not U.S. citizens but who were registered through their driver’s license applications, and so forth.

States such as Michigan, however, have not been so fastidious, as the GAI report and the Drill Down hosts explain. “We always talk about this because this continues to be a problem in [battleground] states that are poised to matter,” says co-host Eric Eggers. “In Michigan, we’re seeing the number of counties with voter registration rates over 100 percent.”

Eggers wrote a book in 2018 called FRAUD that detailed many of the different types of election rigging and fixing that have taken place in U.S. history. That book, however, was published two years before the 2020 COVID pandemic, and rule changes made by some states that were ostensibly to make voting safer during the pandemic had the effect of making election security much harder to ensure.

GAI’s report covers how those rule changes, which many states have since been repealed or replaced, may have affected the 2020 outcome and threaten the integrity of the 2024 presidential election.

“We’re now seeing 53 counties in Michigan with more than 100% registration, which obviously means there are some names on there that don’t belong there,” Eggers says.