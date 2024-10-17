NICE SHOOTING:

The word that keeps coming to mind is “methodical.”

Seth Frantzman added: “If the Sinwar details are confirmed, imagine Doha today, their prized asset of Hamas and its genocidal leadership may be in question. They’ve been stringing along the US and others for a year of “talks” over a hostage deal, representing Sinwar and talking on his behalf to slow down the deal and sabotage it.”

That’s just the start of a thread you might want to dig into.

Anyway, Hamas and Hezbollah wanted a total war with Israel and now they’ve got one — how’s that workin’ out for ya, fellas?

