JOHN NOLTE: Mark Halperin Says Trump Victory Will ‘Cause Greatest Mental Health Crisis in History.’
“I say this not flippantly,” Halperin explains before adding: ”I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country.”
He believes, “Tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation … to other human beings … to their vision to what their future for them and their children could be like. And that will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals.”
“Are you being serious?” asks Carlson.
“I’m being a hundred percent serious,” answers Halperin, who then goes on: A Trump victory will “lead to trauma in the workplace [and] alcoholism [and] broken marriages.”
Halperin adds that Democrats were able to dismiss Trump’s 2016 victory as a “fluke” caused by disgraced former FBI Director James Comey re-opening the email investigation against Hillary Clinton. But this time, if Trump wins, it will be in a normal environment and a clear victory will mean “America chose by the rules pre-agreed to [and if] Donald Trump [wins] again, I think it will cause the biggest mental health crisis in the history of America.”
“And it will be sustained, unprecedented, and hideous.”
“Mental health crises often manifest in violence,” Carlson says.
“Yeah,” Halperin agrees. “I think there’ll be some violence. I think there’ll be workplace fights, fights at kids’ birthday parties … protests that will turn violent.”
Exit question: Is It Time to Invest in Plywood? “A recent insurance company alert was a good reminder for me not to hold the naive belief that political riots and attacks on property are only in faraway countries. Should Donald Trump be elected on Nov. 5, among other election outcomes around the world, the money boys at the insurance home offices are warning business owners to take precautions — be prepared!”
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): A friend writes: “Haha, apparently Halperin missed the mental health crisis of the last 8 years of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Compounded by that lockdown bullshit. Someone please explain how the mental health of lefties has ever been a matter of serious concern in this country. Help me out here. I thought trauma in the workplace, substance abuse and broken marriages were lefty mainstays…”