JOHN NOLTE: Mark Halperin Says Trump Victory Will ‘Cause Greatest Mental Health Crisis in History.’

“I say this not flippantly,” Halperin explains before adding: ”I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country.”

He believes, “Tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation … to other human beings … to their vision to what their future for them and their children could be like. And that will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals.”

“Are you being serious?” asks Carlson.

“I’m being a hundred percent serious,” answers Halperin, who then goes on: A Trump victory will “lead to trauma in the workplace [and] alcoholism [and] broken marriages.”

Halperin adds that Democrats were able to dismiss Trump’s 2016 victory as a “fluke” caused by disgraced former FBI Director James Comey re-opening the email investigation against Hillary Clinton. But this time, if Trump wins, it will be in a normal environment and a clear victory will mean “America chose by the rules pre-agreed to [and if] Donald Trump [wins] again, I think it will cause the biggest mental health crisis in the history of America.”

“And it will be sustained, unprecedented, and hideous.”

“Mental health crises often manifest in violence,” Carlson says.

“Yeah,” Halperin agrees. “I think there’ll be some violence. I think there’ll be workplace fights, fights at kids’ birthday parties … protests that will turn violent.”