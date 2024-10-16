‘I’M SPEAKING:’ Bret Baier Interviews Kamala Harris.
UPDATE:
HOLY SMOKES. Bret Baier just called out Kamala's campaign for pulling last minute stunts to shorten the interview and delay its air time.
"We were supposed to start at 5… We were going to do 25/30 mins… they said maybe 20. She came in around 5:15" pic.twitter.com/lTLGvCzgDY
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024
The most telling part of this interview. If you’re undecided or thinking of sitting this one out, how do you watch this and come away with any other conclusion but she’s not equipped for this job? https://t.co/br0RCnR0qM
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 16, 2024
Kamala’s handlers tried to prevent a train wreck. They failed. https://t.co/gVENCkV29f
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2024